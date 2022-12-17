UrduPoint.com

Anti-corruption Prosecutor In Guatemala Given 4-year Jail Term

Guatemala City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :A Guatemalan court on Friday handed down a four-year jail term to a senior anti-corruption prosecutor in what critics assailed as a blatant effort to undermine a fight against corruption.

The sentence against Virginia Laparra, who has been imprisoned for 10 months already, was announced by Judge Oly Gonzalez after an unusually speedy 18-day trial that was largely confined to testimony from police, government functionaries and a judge once investigated for corruption.

Gonzalez said Laparra was convicted for "abuse of authority" and given a commutable term of four years, which, under Guatemalan law, means she could pay a fine and see her term reduced.

Laparra wept as she heard the sentence.

"This is a legal aberration and a terrible precedent," she said.

Amnesty International lambasted the conviction as a travesty.

"This conviction is yet another example of the criminalization of justice workers in Guatemala," said Erika Guevara Rosas, Americas director for Amnesty International. "Virginia Laparra is a prisoner of conscience who is paying a high price for conducting her work as an anti-corruption prosecutor.

