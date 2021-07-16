Anti-epidemic Drama "Chinese Doctors" Continues Box Office Success

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Domestic epidemic-themed movie "Chinese Doctors" continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office on Thursday, data from China Movie Data Information Network showed Friday.

The tear-jerker pocketed over 52 million Yuan (around 8 million U.S. Dollars) on its seventh day of releasing, contributing more than 65 percent to the daily total.

Based on real events, "Chinese Doctors" provides a panoramic view of the arduous fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in central China's Wuhan. The film has garnered a box office revenue of 602 million yuan after a weeklong screening.

Coming in second was domestic drama "1921," which earned about 7.8 million yuan on Thursday. The movie revolves around the founding of the Communist Party of China in the year 1921.

Chinese animation "New Happy Dad and Son 4: Perfect Dad" generated 4.2 million yuan, ranking third on the daily chart.