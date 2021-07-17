UrduPoint.com
Anti-epidemic Drama "Chinese Doctors" Continues Box Office Lead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) --:Domestic movie on epidemic fighting, "Chinese Doctors," maintained its lead in the Chinese mainland box office on Saturday, the China Movie Data Information Network reported Saturday.

Pocketing another 59.7 million Yuan (around 9.2 million U.S.

Dollars), the movie has garnered a box office revenue of nearly 662 million yuan in total since it was released on July 9.

Based on real events, "Chinese Doctors" provides a panoramic view of the arduous fight against the COVID-19 outbreak in central China's Wuhan.

Coming in second was family drama "Hi! Brother," raking in 9.2 million yuan on its premiere day. The domestic movie tells a warm story among three brothers and sisters.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

