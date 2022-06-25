UrduPoint.com

Anti-epidemic Materials Donated To Pakistan At Khunjerab Pass

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Anti-epidemic materials donated to Pakistan at Khunjerab Pass

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :A batch of epidemic prevention supplies was donated to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) at the Khunjerab Pass, China's highest border checkpoint.

These supplies consist of about 170 boxes of medical protective clothing and masks, worth 300,000 Yuan, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

They are donated by the Foreign Affairs Office of Kashgar, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China.

It aims to support Pakistan to strengthen the prevention and control of COVID-19 at the border and facilitate resumption of work and production on two sides of border.

This donation is to implement the specific measures of the consensus reached by Kashgar China and Gilgit-Baltistan Pakistan on a video conference held on May 30, 2022, said Gao Fei, the Chinese liaison man of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of China-Pakistan border ports.

Gao added the donation would demonstrate the iron friendship between China and Pakistan and their determination to work together to overcome difficulties and promote bilateral development by cooperation. Khunjerab Pass has been open since April 1, 2022.

