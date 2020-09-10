Anti-government rally descends on Bulgaria parliament

(@FahadShabbir)

Sofia, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Hundreds of Bulgarian protesters descended on the parliament building in the capital Sofia on Thursday, accusing the government of corruption and using prosecutors to target political opponents.

More than 1,000 protesters besieged parliament shouting "resign" with the rally planned to last into the evening, continuing two months of almost daily protests.

Borisov, who ended his previous two terms in office ahead of time, has repeatedlysaid he will finish his current mandate due to expire in March 2021.