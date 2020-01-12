UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-govt Fun Run Draws Thousands Of Defiant Thais

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 09:00 AM

Anti-govt fun run draws thousands of defiant Thais

Bangkok, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Around 10,000 Thais joined a "run against dictatorship" on Sunday, shouting slogans and wielding three-finger salutes from the Hunger Games films in the largest show of political defiance since the 2014 coup.

The runners massed before dawn in a Bangkok park for the event to take a stand against the government, which is led by former junta leader Prayut Chan-O-Cha and backed by a parliament stacked with MPs loyal to the military.

The run was led by Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, the charismatic billionaire leader of a stridently anti-military political party which is facing the threat of dissolution.

Thanathorn has been stripped of his MP status, and is facing a battery of legal charges.

"You can feel the anger of the people and their disappointment over the government," Thanathorn told AFP before the run.

"I think this is the first step to general change in Thailand." Before the start, the runners shouted pro-democracy slogans and chanted "Get out, Prayut".

They also wielded the three-finger salute made famous by the blockbuster Hunger Games films as a symbol of freedom from authoritarian rule.

"I want a government that takes care of the people and spends money on our well-being and the environment instead of buying tanks and submarines," said runner Gig, dressed as a tank for the run.

Related Topics

Thailand Film And Movies Parliament Bangkok Tank Money Sunday Dictator Event From Government

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Pakistan

7 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

8 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Salem Al Derei

8 hours ago

Zelenskyy Says He Agreed With Rouhani on Joint Wor ..

9 hours ago

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets ailing ..

9 hours ago

Balanced oil market key for stability, says Al Maz ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.