Anti-graft party in close race with conservatives: Bulgaria exit polls

Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :A Bulgarian anti-corruption party was in a neck-and-neck race with the conservatives, exit polls suggested Sunday, following the third general election this year.

Recently formed party We Continue the Change, led by two Harvard-educated former businessmen, garnered 23 percent of the vote, just below nearly 25 percent for three-time premier Boyko Borisov's GERB, exit polls showed.