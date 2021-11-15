Anti-graft Party In Close Race With Conservatives: Bulgaria Exit Polls
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 01:50 AM
Sofia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :A Bulgarian anti-corruption party was in a neck-and-neck race with the conservatives, exit polls suggested Sunday, following the third general election this year.
Recently formed party We Continue the Change, led by two Harvard-educated former businessmen, garnered 23 percent of the vote, just below nearly 25 percent for three-time premier Boyko Borisov's GERB, exit polls showed.