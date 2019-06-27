Anti-Haftar Forces Claim Recapture Of Key West Libya Town Of Gharyan
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 01:30 AM
Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Libyan forces opposed to Khalifa Haftar claimed Wednesday to have retaken Gharyan, a strategic town where the controversial strongman's fighters were based in the west of the country.
"Gharyan is under our total control," said Mustafa al-Mejii, spokesman for forces loyal to the internationally recognised Government of National Accord.
Dozens of pro-Haftar fighters were killed and at least 18 were taken prisoner, he told AFP.