UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Haftar Forces Claim Recapture Of Key West Libya Town Of Gharyan

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 01:30 AM

Anti-Haftar forces claim recapture of key west Libya town of Gharyan

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Libyan forces opposed to Khalifa Haftar claimed Wednesday to have retaken Gharyan, a strategic town where the controversial strongman's fighters were based in the west of the country.

"Gharyan is under our total control," said Mustafa al-Mejii, spokesman for forces loyal to the internationally recognised Government of National Accord.

Dozens of pro-Haftar fighters were killed and at least 18 were taken prisoner, he told AFP.

Related Topics

Prisoner Gharyan Government

Recent Stories

CBUAE&#039;s total bank reserves up to AED298 bn i ..

46 minutes ago

Wasim asks Pakistan team to take similarities of 9 ..

1 hour ago

Babar Azam ton keeps Pakistan World Cup semi-final ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets at Cricke ..

1 hour ago

Global demand for airline pilot drives major growt ..

2 hours ago

Dialogues only way forward to resolve Kashmir disp ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.