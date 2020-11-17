UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-India Protest March In Jammu To Impose New Land, Domicile Laws In IIOJK On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

Anti-India protest march in Jammu to impose new land, domicile laws in IIOJK on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Various political and social organizations have announced to hold an anti-India protest march in Jammu, tomorrow(Wednesday), to condemn imposition of new land and domicile laws by Modi-led fascist Indian government in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the announcement for anti-India march was made during a meeting organized by Jammu and Kashmir United Peace Movement in Jammu. It was attended by senior leaders of Jammu-based political and social organizations.

The JKUPM Chairman, Thakur Himmat Singh who presided over the meeting urged all sections of society including Muslims, Dalits and Sikhs to join the protest march against brutal policies of RSS-backed BJP regime in IIOJK.

The march will be conducted towards Press Club in Jammu.

The speakers on the occasion condemned the enactment of arbitrarily laws and said that Jammu and Kashmir was an unresolved dispute which needed to be addressed as per wishes of its people.

Sikh Intellectual Circle Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, S. Narinder Singh Khalsa in his address appealed to the all communities in Jammu to stage a strong protest against anti-Jammu and Kashmir policies of Modi led regime aimed at changing demography of the disputed Jammu& Kashmir. He said that all such brutal acts are unacceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Protest Jammu Circle March Muslim Media All Government

Recent Stories

Realme Pakistan ranked the Top 1 smartphone brand ..

4 minutes ago

HRCP observes GB polls

10 minutes ago

Sharjeel Memon tests positive for Covid-19

12 minutes ago

Balochistan govt announces winter vacations from D ..

26 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 54.59 million

35 minutes ago

Pakistan records 33 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.