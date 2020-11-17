Anti-India protest march in Jammu to impose new land, domicile laws in IIOJK on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Various political and social organizations have announced to hold an anti-India protest march in Jammu, tomorrow(Wednesday), to condemn imposition of new land and domicile laws by Modi-led fascist Indian government in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service the announcement for anti-India march was made during a meeting organized by Jammu and Kashmir United Peace Movement in Jammu. It was attended by senior leaders of Jammu-based political and social organizations.

The JKUPM Chairman, Thakur Himmat Singh who presided over the meeting urged all sections of society including Muslims, Dalits and Sikhs to join the protest march against brutal policies of RSS-backed BJP regime in IIOJK.

The march will be conducted towards Press Club in Jammu.

The speakers on the occasion condemned the enactment of arbitrarily laws and said that Jammu and Kashmir was an unresolved dispute which needed to be addressed as per wishes of its people.

Sikh Intellectual Circle Jammu and Kashmir Chairman, S. Narinder Singh Khalsa in his address appealed to the all communities in Jammu to stage a strong protest against anti-Jammu and Kashmir policies of Modi led regime aimed at changing demography of the disputed Jammu& Kashmir. He said that all such brutal acts are unacceptable to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.