UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Claim 'victory' On Eve Of Israel Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 01:20 AM

Anti-Netanyahu protesters claim 'victory' on eve of Israel vote

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Around 2,000 people demonstrated Saturday night outside the Jerusalem residence of Benjamin Netanyahu on the eve of a crucial vote in parliament that could end the reign of Israel's longest-serving prime minister.

Parliament is to vote on whether to install a "change" coalition government and end Netanyahu's 12 consecutive years in power.

The anti-Netanyahu bloc includes parties from the right, the left and centre as well as an Arab Islamic conservative party -- united by hostility to the rule of the premier known by his nickname Bibi.

To the tune of the Italian partisans' Bella Ciao song, protesters belted out "Bibi Ciao" in celebration after nearly a year of rallies outside his home demanding his departure from office.

"For us, this is a big night and tomorrow will be even a bigger day. I am almost crying. We fought peacefully for this and the day has come," said protester Ofir Robinski.

"Netanyahu only tried to divide us and set each part of society against the other.

But tomorrow we'll be united: right, left, Jews and Arabs." Protesters blew vuvuzelas or beat drums, while some wore T-shirt that read in Hebrew: "Bibi Lekh" (get out).

"We are about to be done with a dark era for Israel," said Ram Shamir.

Another protester, Gali Israel Tal, 62, was also optimistic that the Knesset vote on Sunday would spell Netanyahu's political demise.

"This is our last Saturday here. We won. Tomorrow the Knesset will vote and this prime minister will go. It is good. He will go," she said.

Anti-Netanyahu protests have been staged each Saturday since July last year to denounce his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economy.

Protesters have condemned Netanyahu who became the first sitting Israeli prime minister indicted while in office, and is on trial for corruption.

He is accused of accepting improper gifts and seeking to trade regulatory favours with media moguls in exchange for positive coverage -- allegations which he denies.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Exchange Israel Parliament Vote Jerusalem July Sunday Jew Media From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Eriksen 'awake' in hospital after collapse in Euro ..

55 minutes ago

'At the end of her life, I had to be there': Krejc ..

55 minutes ago

Last date to apply for 1,143 jobs extended till Ju ..

55 minutes ago

Eriksen 'awake' in hospital after Euro 2020 game c ..

55 minutes ago

Cricket: West Indies v South Africa 1st Test score ..

1 hour ago

Tennis: Stuttgart ATP results

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.