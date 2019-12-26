Anti-Putin activist 'forcibly drafted' and sent to Arctic base

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said Wednesday that one of his allies had been forcibly conscripted and sent to serve at a remote Arctic base, in a move his supporters said amounted to kidnapping.

Ruslan Shaveddinov, a project manager at Navalny's anti-corruption foundation, went missing Monday after police broke into his Moscow flat and his phone's SIM card was disabled.

He resurfaced Tuesday at a secret air defence base on the remote Novaya Zemlya archipelago in the Arctic Ocean, Navalny said.

Separating the Barents and Kara seas, the Novaya Zemlya islands were used by the Soviet Union to conduct nuclear tests.

"He has been unlawfully deprived of freedom," Navalny -- President Vladimir Putin's top opponent -- said in a blog post, calling the 23-year-old a "political prisoner".

The Russian military insisted that Shaveddinov had been dodging the draft for a long time.

Russian men are eligible for conscription between the ages of 18 and 27 and serve one year's military service. However, many find ways to avoid this in a corrupt, flawed system.

Opposition supporters called for Shaveddinov's release, staging protests in Moscow including outside army headquarters,One of the placards read: "Mandatory military service is a tool of repression.""Happy New Year 1937," said another placard, referring to the peak year of Stalin-era purges. "Ruslan Shaveddinov has been kidnapped by the FSB (security service) and exiled to Novaya Zemlya," said the sign, according to photographs released by Navalny's allies.