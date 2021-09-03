UrduPoint.com

Anti-torture Group Tells Tunisia's Saied: Stop 'arbitrary' Policies

Tunis, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The World Organisation Against Torture on Friday urged Tunisia's President Kais Saied -- who suspended the country's parliamentary democracy in a recent power-grab -- to end "arbitrary practises" and restrictions on freedom.

Saied won the presidency in a 2019 election, and on July 25 invoked the constitution to fire the prime minister, suspend parliament and assume all executive powers.

His move came amid chronic legislative infighting that had crippled governance.

It has been followed by detentions, travel bans and house arrests of politicians, businessmen and judicial officials, all under the guise of an anti-corruption drive.

The anti-torture organisation urged Saied "to stop immediately measures restricting freedom imposed by the interior ministry against an ever-increasing number of citizens." It also demanded a "guarantee to respect unconditionally Tunisia's international human rights commitments".

Since July 25, "the restrictions on freedom have multiplied, to affect today a wide spectrum of Tunisian citizens and particularly political personalities, lawmakers, lawyers and businessmen," it noted.

These individuals are "victims" of measures taken "without legal authority, for an unlimited period, without justification or a clear objective and without judicial authorisation," the organisation said.

"The measures so far undertaken fall into the category of security controls that seemingly today serve political interests," it added, calling on the judiciary to "fully play" its role in protecting human rights and the rule of law.

Amnesty International in late August said it had recorded at least 50 cases of "illegal and arbitrary" travel bans since July 25 targeting judges, officials and businessmen, alongside parliamentarians.

The presidency and judiciary have refused to comment on these bans.

The country's union of journalists accuses the presidency of pursuing a "lockdown policy" towards journalists' activity.

Six weeks after his power grab, Saied has not yet named a new administration or even a roadmap for future governance, much to the dismay of civil society and political parties.

