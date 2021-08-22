UrduPoint.com

Anti-vaccine Demos In France For Sixth Weekend

6 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 12:40 AM

Anti-vaccine demos in France for sixth weekend

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in the streets of France again on Saturday against the government's Covid-19 vaccination policies amid concern from rights groups about anti-Semitic sentiment in the protest movement.

Saturday's marches were called for the sixth weekend in a row to denounce a "health pass" system announced by President Emmanuel Macron that they say unfairly restricts the rights of the unvaccinated.

The Ministry of the Interior put the number of people turning out at around 175,000 at 220 demonstrations nationwide, including 14,700 in Paris, as of 1900 GMT.

Under the new pass system, introduced progressively since mid-July, anyone wishing to enter a restaurant, theatre, cinema, long-distance train, or large shopping centre must show proof of vaccination or a negative test.

At the head of the Paris march, people held up flags and banners with the word "Liberty" on them and shouted: "Macron! We don't want your pass!" The protest movement has brought together conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, former members of the "Yellow Vest" anti-government movement, as well as people concerned that the system unfairly creates a two-tier society.

Around 200,000 people have marched in previous weekends, according to interior ministry figures.

Organisers claim the real number on previous weekends was double the figures estimated by police.

The government insists the pass is necessary to encourage vaccination uptake and avoid a fourth national lockdown, with unvaccinated making up eight or nine out of every 10 Covid-19 patients admitted to hospital.

A majority of French people support the health pass system and only around a third agree with the protesters, according to a survey by the Ifop polling group for the Journal du Dimanche newspaper last weekend.

