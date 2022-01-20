UrduPoint.com

Antibiotic-resistant Superbugs Killed 1.2 Mn In 2019: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Superbug infections killed 1.2 million people in 2019, according to a study published Thursday, which authors described as the most comprehensive assessment of the impact of antimicrobial resistance to date.

The death toll means infections by bacteria resistant to antibiotics are directly responsible for more deaths than HIV/AIDS or malaria.

The report, published in the Lancet, also found antimicrobial resistance played a role in up to 3.68 million other deaths.

"These new data reveal the true scale of antimicrobial resistance worldwide, and are a clear signal that we must act now to combat the threat," said study co-author Chris Murray of the University of Washington.

While previous estimates said superbugs could kill 10 million people per year by 2050, this study shows that milestone could be reached much sooner, he added.

"We need to leverage this data to course-correct action and drive innovation if we want to stay ahead in the race against antimicrobial resistance." The estimates for 204 countries and territories were based on data from a wide range of sources including public health systems, pharmaceutical surveillance networks, previous studies and more.

Methodological assumptions had to be made for parts of the world where data was lacking, especially low- and middle-income countries, the authors acknowledged.

They urged more investment in laboratory and research facilities in those areas.

