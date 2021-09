Antoine Griezmann rejoins Atletico Madrid from Barcelona

Madrid, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :French striker Antoine Griezmann has rejoined Atletico Madrid from Barcelona on loan, two years after leaving the Spanish capital for Catalonia, the Madrid club announced Wednesday.

"Antoine Griezmann returns to Atletico de Madrid after our club and FC Barcelona reached an agreement over a one-year loan with an option to extend for a further year, renewable by either party," Atletico said in a statement on its website.