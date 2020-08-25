UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Antonio Conte To Remain Inter Milan Coach

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Antonio Conte to remain Inter Milan coach

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Antonio Conte will remain as Inter Milan coach next season after a crisis meeting on Tuesday with club president Steven Zhang, the Italian team said.

"The club and Antonio Conte had a constructive meeting today focused on continuity and strategy, in which the two parties laid the foundations to continue working together on the club's project," Inter Milan said in a statement.

Conte had hinted that he might quit after just one season after Inter Milan lost the Europa League final to Sevilla last week.

Related Topics

Coach Sevilla Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secr ..

26 minutes ago

Oil and gas sector to fuel Indian post-COVID-19 gr ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

1 hour ago

GCC Secretary General commends Arab Youth Centre I ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Transport prepares to transport 265,000 s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.