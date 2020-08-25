Antonio Conte To Remain Inter Milan Coach
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:50 PM
Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Antonio Conte will remain as Inter Milan coach next season after a crisis meeting on Tuesday with club president Steven Zhang, the Italian team said.
"The club and Antonio Conte had a constructive meeting today focused on continuity and strategy, in which the two parties laid the foundations to continue working together on the club's project," Inter Milan said in a statement.
Conte had hinted that he might quit after just one season after Inter Milan lost the Europa League final to Sevilla last week.