Anwar running neck and neck with rival bloc in Malaysia polls

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The coalition of Malaysia's opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was running neck and neck with a rival bloc led by a former prime minister in a tight election race, vote counts showed early Sunday.

Analysts have warned that the multi-racial country could face further political instability if no group emerges with a clear majority after Saturday's polls and frenzied horse-trading talks ensue.

One of the biggest casualties so far is former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 97, who was roundly defeated in his constituency.

Anwar campaigned on a promise to fight corruption in Southeast Asia's third-largest economy, where people are struggling with soaring food prices, and where the graft-tainted party of jailed ex-prime minister Najib Razak had been hoping to cement its grip on power.

But official results from the election commission so far showed Anwar's Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) coalition in a tight race with Perikatan Nasional (National Alliance) of ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin.

The ruling Barisan Nasional bloc dominated by Najib's United Malays National Organisation (UNMO) was trailing behind.

Voter turnout was high at 70 percent two hours before polling closed, and those who spoke to AFP said they hoped for political stability and economic improvement.

"I want a strong government and a stable economy so that there will be more job opportunities for the youth," Nurul Hazwani Firdon, a 20-year-old tutor, said as she went to cast her ballot in the rural town of Bera in Pahang state.

Social media posts showed people lining up in knee-deep waters outside a voting centre in Sarawak state on Borneo island.

One video on Twitter showed an old woman being carried on someone's back into a flooded polling place.

Najib's UMNO usually dominates Malaysian politics, but it suffered a humiliating defeat in the 2018 general election after a massive corruption scandal at state fund 1MDB.

The former prime minister, who was at the centre of the 1MDB storm, is currently serving a 12-year jail term.

Because of infighting in the two successive governments since 2018, UMNO crept back into power last year despite lingering corruption allegations, and is seeking a stronger mandate from the election -- called 10 months ahead of schedule.