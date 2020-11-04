Anxious Americans show up for an election like no other

Easton, United States, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Whether she knew it or not, Claire D'Angelo spoke for millions of Americans as she stood in the cold after voting Tuesday, a black mask covering her face.

"To say that I'm nervous or anxious about it is an understatement," said the 45-year-old restaurant worker who voted for Joe Biden in the city of Easton in Pennsylvania, an important swing state in the election.

"I just hope people come out today and speak their voice for what they want for their children and their future." Across the country, Americans formed lines at polling stations to make their voice heard in an election unlike any before in the United States.

Polls opened with the country shaken from the coronavirus pandemic, waves of protests over police killings of minorities and President Donald Trump's efforts to sow doubt over the counting of votes.

The choice people faced was stark, and no matter their preferred candidate, voters were galvanized by the thought that, this year, there is no question whether their ballot could make a difference.

Further illustrating the tension underlying the vote, a number of cities were taking precautions by boarding up windows in case unrest erupts.