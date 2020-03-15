Anxious France votes in local polls as coronavirus shuts cafes, schools

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :France voted in municipal elections Sunday that risk a low turnout as the mounting coronavirus toll saw the government indefinitely close bars, restaurants and schools and limit long-distance travel.

Anti-infection precautions were in place at the country's 35,000-odd voting stations, with bottles of hand sanitiser at the entrance, a personal distance of about one metre (3.3 feet) marked with tape on the floor, and booths positioned in such a way that voters can avoid touching the privacy curtain.

Several voters turned out sporting surgical masks and clutching their own bottles of sanitising gel as the streets of Paris were empty and its usually bustling restaurants and cafe terraces shuttered on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

France is one of the countries hardest-hit by the virus with some 4,500 out of 150,000 global infections and 91 of more than 5,700 deaths worldwide.

Three hours after polling stations opened at 8:00 am (0700 GMT), countrywide turnout was just over 18 percent -- nearly five percentage points lower than the previous municipal vote in 2014, government data showed.

The capital had a particularly low tally with 12.6 percent.

But some voters were undeterred.

"One must vote," Bernard Gallis, 66, told AFP upon leaving an otherwise empty polling station in Aulnay-Sous-Bois outside Paris.

"There is no one here, and the risk is low," he said gesturing towards the balloting station where his wife and six officials seated at tables laden with political party pamphlets were the only other people.

His children aged 40, 36, and 32, however, have said they will not vote due to the virus, said Gallis.

President Emmanuel Macron, for whom the two-round election is a crucial mid-term test, has insisted it goes ahead to assure democratic continuity.

Many have questioned the wisdom of maintaining Sunday's vote for mayors and some half-a-million local councillors amid widespread fear that polling stations are ideal germ-spreading venues.

The country has indefinitely closed creches, schools and universities, banned gatherings of more than 100 people, and urged residents to limit their movements in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus.

Fresh restrictions announced late Saturday included shutting cafes, restaurants, cinemas and gyms, in a bid to prevent hospitals becoming overrun with sick people.

On Sunday, the government announced that long-distance travel, including trains and international flights will be limited and domestic public transport reduced.

Museums, theatres and tourists sites such as the Eiffel Tower have been closed, and Macron himself has urged people over 70, who are most affected by the virus, to stay home in as far as possible