Anxious wait for news after 41 dead in Uganda school attack

Mpondwe, Uganda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Distraught families gathered at a mortuary in western Uganda on Sunday for any news of their loved ones after a militant attack left dozens of students dead and others missing.

Officials say at least 41 people, mostly students, were massacred at a secondary school near the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo late Friday by militants.

Victims were hacked, shot and burned to death in a brutal attack at Lhubiriha Secondary School in Mpondwe that has shocked Uganda and drawn condemnation from around the globe.

The army and police have blamed the Allied Democratic Front (ADF), a militia based in DR Congo, who fled back to the border with six abductees in captivity after the attack.

The military said it was pursuing the attackers and would recover those kidnapped.

Many of the victims were burned beyond recognition when the attackers set a locked dormitory ablaze, frustrating efforts to identify the dead and account for the missing.

At a mortuary in Bwera, a town near where the attack occurred, families wailed as the bodies of their loved ones were put into coffins and taken away for burial.

But for many others, there was no news of missing relatives. Many of those killed in the fire were transferred to the city of Fort Portal where DNA testing can be conducted.

It is the deadliest militant attack in Uganda since 2010.