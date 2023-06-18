UrduPoint.com

Anxious Wait For News After 41 Dead In Uganda School Attack

Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Anxious wait for news after 41 dead in Uganda school attack

Mpondwe, Uganda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Distraught families gathered at a mortuary in western Uganda on Sunday for any news of their loved ones after a militant attack left dozens of students dead and others missing.

Officials say at least 41 people, mostly students, were massacred at a secondary school near the border of the Democratic Republic of Congo late Friday by militants.

Victims were hacked, shot and burned to death in a brutal attack at Lhubiriha Secondary School in Mpondwe that has shocked Uganda and drawn condemnation from around the globe.

The army and police have blamed the Allied Democratic Front (ADF), a militia based in DR Congo, who fled back to the border with six abductees in captivity after the attack.

The military said it was pursuing the attackers and would recover those kidnapped.

Many of the victims were burned beyond recognition when the attackers set a locked dormitory ablaze, frustrating efforts to identify the dead and account for the missing.

At a mortuary in Bwera, a town near where the attack occurred, families wailed as the bodies of their loved ones were put into coffins and taken away for burial.

But for many others, there was no news of missing relatives. Many of those killed in the fire were transferred to the city of Fort Portal where DNA testing can be conducted.

It is the deadliest militant attack in Uganda since 2010.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Fire Militants Army Police Condemnation Fort Portal Congo Uganda Border Sunday From

Recent Stories

RTA completes construction of 7 footbridges spanni ..

RTA completes construction of 7 footbridges spanning 888m

7 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi announces opening of PublisHer ch ..

Bodour Al Qasimi announces opening of PublisHer chapter in Republic of Korea

52 minutes ago
 TDRA launches initiative to optimise FedNet with A ..

TDRA launches initiative to optimise FedNet with AI services

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches report o ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy launches report on &#039;Dubai’s Venture Capi ..

2 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting s ..

UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack targeting school in Uganda

3 hours ago
 Participation of DSCE, DEWA, WGEO in previous COPs ..

Participation of DSCE, DEWA, WGEO in previous COPs, major strides towards UAE’ ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.