Any Israeli annexation a 'crime': Palestinians tell UN

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Any Israeli annexation of occupied Palestinian territories would be a "crime," the top Palestinian diplomat told the United Nations Security Council Wednesday, warning of immediate repercussions if that occurs.

While everyone speaks of a situation at the crossroads, said Palestinian representative Riad Al-Maliki, "Unfortunately the driver is Israel and seems it will not stop at the crossroads to assess the implications of its choices.""Israel seems determined to ignore that big red stop sign the international community erected to save lives," he said.