BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :China has reaffirmed its support to Pakistan in fighting terrorist forces and stressed that any scheme to sabotage the building of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) flagship project linking the two countries will not succeed.

"I have already made my response to this issue. No attempt to sabotage the CPEC will succeed," Zhao Lijian made these remarks during his briefing while answering a question about the Foreign Minister and Director General, ISPR joint briefing wherein they accused India of supporting terrorist forces and sabotaging CPEC.

He said that China opposes all forms of terrorism and also opposes double standard on counter terrorism.

"China calls on the international community, the regional countries in particular to carry out counter terrorism cooperation and safeguard collective security,"he added.

While commending Pakistan on its positive contribution to global counter terrorism cause, he said that the Chinese side firmly supports Pakistan's efforts in countering terrorism, safeguarding its country and regional peace and security.

He reiterated that the CPEC is an important and pioneering project of the Belt and Road Initiative and it is not only important for common development of the two countries but also for regional connectivity and prosperity.

"We are confident that with support of the international community, China and Pakistan can work together to ensure the success of the CPEC,"he said.

Recently Pakistan shared a dossier with the international community which has incriminating evidence of India harboring, training and financing terrorist networks that not only seek to destabilize Pakistan but also the disruption of the CPEC.