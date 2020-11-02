Anything possible for Liverpool despite Van Dijk setback - Alexander-Arnold

Bergamo, Italy, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Trent Alexander-Arnold is confident Liverpool can still aspire to win the Champions League and Premier League even without the talismanic presence of Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutch defender is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering cruciate ligament damage in a contentious Merseyside derby against Everton last month.

But since then Liverpool have picked up maximum points from four games to move back top of the Premier League and their Champions League group.

Jurgen Klopp's men ended a 30-year wait to win a league title earlier this year, a season after winning the Champions League.

And Alexander-Arnold believes that experience is key to overcoming the obstacles they face this season.

"All that matters is the circle we are in, the team we are in," said Alexander-Arnold, ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game away at Atalanta.

"On the outside people have opinions and say things, but as long as we are focused on what we want to achieve and what we can achieve.

"Now knowing we can achieve these things, we know we can go far in the Champions League, we can go far in the title race. Knowing that gives us the belief that anything can happen.

"No matter the setbacks or the players we lose to injury we can still achieve these things." Diogo Jota's fast start to life at Anfield after a £40 million ($52 million) move from Wolves in September has played a major part in Liverpool's recovery from a humiliating 7-2 thrashing at Aston Villa a month ago.

The Portuguese has scored the winner against Sheffield United and West Ham in the last two league games and opened the scoring in a 2-0 win over Midtjylland last time out in the Champions League.

"He's in the best age, 23, already experienced, already played a lot in the Premier League, he's a really good boy and a really good signing," said Klopp.

"We never hold players back in the beginning it's just that players usually need time to adapt, but I knew before that it will not take too long for him because of the way Wolves play.

"The intensity level for Wolves is always incredibly high. It was clear physically he would be fine, technically he is really good and then the rest is about finding your feet in a new environment.

"Diogo is a very good guy, he's very open, his English is brilliant so it meant it was easy for him to step into the squad, into the dressing room and now he was involved in games.

"It's good we have more than 11 that look like they have a good shape at the moment."Joel Matip and Naby Keita are back in contention to face Atalanta after injury, but Thiago Alcantara will miss out for the fifth straight game.