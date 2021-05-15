UrduPoint.com
AP 'shocked And Horrified' By Israeli Attack That Destroyed Media Building Dw/bbk

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :The Associated Press said Saturday it was "shocked and horrified" by the Israeli airstrike that destroyed a building housing the US news agency's Gaza bureau and those of other international news media.

"This is an incredibly disturbing development. We narrowly avoided a terrible loss of life," AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement about the attack on the building, which also housed Qatar-based Al Jazeera.

"The world will know less about what is happening in Gaza because of what happened today," Pruitt said.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

