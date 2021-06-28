UrduPoint.com
Apartheid Racial Classification Laws Scrapped 30 Years Ago

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Thirty years ago, South Africa abolished the last legal foundation of apartheid, bringing the curtain down on a nearly 50-year system of racial segregation designed to cement white dominance.

Here we look back on this complex mesh of laws, whose vestiges were swept away on June 30 1991.

Rooted in the doctrine that human beings were separated by race, apartheid was built on laws that classified people as either "native" (black), "coloured" (mixed race), "Asian" or "white," according to skin colour and other features.

The races were separated in every aspect, including at school, work and hospitals, and where they could live and shop.

Jobs were reserved for certain races and marriage and sex across the colour bar was forbidden. Even beaches, buses, park benches and public toilets were separated according to racial category.

Blacks were relegated to inferior jobs, education and services and denied a vote.

They were made to live in neglected townships on the outskirts of urban areas or in various disadvantaged ethnic-based homelands called "Bantustans," where bogus elections were held.

Until 1986 black South Africans were obliged to carry a passport-like document called a dompas which restricted their movements.

In 1960 a march in Sharpeville against the hated pass books became a massacre when police opened fire on the crowd, killing 69 blacks.

That same year the government banned the ANC and other black opposition and imposed a state of emergency. Underground and in exile, the ANC turned to armed struggle.

In 1964 one of its leaders, Nelson Mandela, was sentenced with others to life in prison for sabotage. He was behind bars for 27 years, becoming the world's best-known political prisoner of the time and an icon of the anti-apartheid struggle.

At least 170 people were killed, with some estimates putting the death toll at several hundred over the following month following the Soweto Uprising.

Within days Mandela walked free after nearly three decades in jail. Less than a year-and-a-half later, apartheid was officially over, the last of its discriminatory laws struck from the statute books on June 30, 1991.

Its dismantling was celebrated with the 1993 Nobel Peace prize awarded to Mandela and de Klerk.

The transition to democracy was not without hurdles. White extremists violently resisted the change and rivalry between ANC militants and the Zulu party Inkhata erupted into deadly violence.

The first all-race elections were held in 1994 and black South Africans queued for hours to cast a vote for the first time in their lives.

The ANC won by a landslide and Mandela became the country's first black president.

Apartheid was over though its legacy -- psychological division, social scars and economic disparity -- still lingers.

