Apartment Fire Leaves 10 Dead In France's Lyon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Apartment fire leaves 10 dead in France's Lyon

Lyon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Ten people died including five children Friday in a pre-dawn blaze at a rundown seven-storey apartment building in a deprived suburb of the French city of Lyon, the government said Friday.

Prosecutors were probing the source of the fire that broke out at around 3:00 am (0200 GMT) in a residential building in Vaulx-en-Velin that Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called a known drug-dealing spot.

Darmanin said it was too early to draw any conclusions about the cause but hailed the work of firefighters who arrived on the scene 12 minutes after being alerted.

They "were able to save 15 people by taking considerable risks for their own lives by climbing the building from the outside... saving children and babies up to the seventh floor," he said.

"Without the rapidity of the fire services and their heroism we would have had a much worse toll," he said.

Nineteen people were injured, including four "whose lives are still in danger", Darmanin said, adding that some of the bodies of the deceased were still being identified.

Witnesses at the scene described panicked occupants of the building screaming for help as smoke billowed from the windows.

"I heard people shouting 'help, help, help, help us'," said Assed Belal, a young resident of the neighbourhood.

"There were people on the ground, others stuck on the balconies and the firefighters had difficulty in intervening because of the trees," he told AFP.

He said his friends had told him they managed to catch a 10-year-old boy who was dropped from an upper floor by his mother to save his life.

