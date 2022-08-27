UrduPoint.com

APEC Meeting Focuses On Efforts To Balance Health, Economy

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

BANGKOK, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Health ministers, high-level officials and experts from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies on Friday agreed on joint efforts to improve the health and wealth of people in the region.

During the 12th APEC High-Level Meeting on Health and Economy held from Thursday to Friday, attendees exchanged insights about the region's resilience against future pandemics and reaffirmed commitments to fostering quality growth in society as a whole, Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul said in his chair's statement.

Delegates discussed on promoting public and private investments into health technology such as vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics.

They also encouraged further efforts to create an inclusive digital economy to foster new technologies that allow businesses to thrive and cooperate particular in the health industry.

