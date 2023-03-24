UrduPoint.com

APHC-AJK Convener Welcomes COAS's Statement On Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM

APHC-AJK convener welcomes COAS's statement on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Convener of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar, has expressed his appreciation for the recent statement made by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir regarding the Kashmir dispute.

In the statement issued in Islamabad, Saghar commended the Pakistani armed forces for their unwavering support towards the Kashmir cause and their commitment to the right to self-determination for the people of Kashmir.

He said that the army chief's timely statement had not only cleared the propaganda of freezing Kashmir for 20 years but it has revitalized and rejuvenated the passion of the freedom-loving people of Kashmir who have been scripting a new history of resistance while fighting against the Indian occupation forces.

Saghar said that the crystal clear and categorical statement by the Pakistan army chief had busted the lies being peddled by the Indian-funded networks that have been running a disinformation campaign against Pakistan for the past several years. History bears witness to the fact that the Pakistani armed forces have always supported the Kashmir cause, he added.

"The Kashmiri people owe a debt of gratitude to the Pakistan Army for its continued and consistent support of our struggle for the right to self-determination," Saghar said, adding Kashmiris firmly believe that, whatever the circumstances, Pakistan would never leave them alone.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Army Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu And Kashmir All

Recent Stories

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term par ..

DP World and Delhi Capitals announce long-term partnership

58 minutes ago
 Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bail ..

Imran Khan appears before LHC for protective bails

1 hour ago
 Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in fir ..

Saim, Tayyab, Zaman and Ihsanullah to debut in first Afghanistan T20I

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

1 hour ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

1 hour ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reache ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reached Turkiya - Pakistan Day Comme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.