APHC appeals IIOJK people to observe Indian R-Day as Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has appealed to the people to observe India's Republic Day on January 26 as Black Day to protest against New Delhi's continued denial of their right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman asked the people of IIOJK to observe complete shutdown and civil curfew on January 26 to convey the message to the world that they reject India's illegal occupation of their soil.

The spokesman rejected India's claim of being a democratic country. He maintained that India is a fascist and imperialist state, which is using all inhuman, illegal and undemocratic tactics and committing war crimes to perpetuate its illegal hold on the occupied territory.

He said that since the unilateral and illegal move of August 05, 2019, over nine hundred thousand Indian troops had held the entire population of IIOJK hostage.

He added that the troops were killing the Kashmiri youth in fake encounters in the occupied territory while innocent people including Hurriyat leaders and activists were being arrested on baseless charges.

The spokesman said that India had turned IIOJK into a military garrison and imposed undeclared martial law in the territory.

He said that despite these Indian brutalities, the people of Kashmir were committed to continue their liberation movement and not to give up their struggle for securing their inalienable right to self-determination.

Paying glowing tributes to the martyrs of Handwara massacre of 1990, the spokesman called for a complete strike in Kupwara district on January 25 (Monday) and said that the people of Kashmir would continue the martyrs' mission till complete success.

Seventeen innocent Kashmiris were killed when BSF troops had opened indiscriminate fire on peaceful demonstrators in Handwara town on January 25 in 1990.