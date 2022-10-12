UrduPoint.com

APHC Leader Altaf Shah's Funeral Prayers In Absentia Offered

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The funeral prayers in absentia were offered for the Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Altaf Ahmad Shah here on Wednesday morning.

The incarcerated leader, Altaf Ahmad Shah breathed his last on Monday night at New Delhi's AIIMS Hospital, where he was shifted after being diagnosed with last stage of renal cancer. Shah, the son-in-law of late Syed Ali Gilani, had been languishing in infamous Tihar Jail since 2017.

A large number of people including APHC (AJK Chapter) leadership, civil society and journalists participated in the funeral prayers, which was led by senior Kashmiri leader, Ghulam Muhammad Safi.

On the occasion, rich tributes were paid to the deceased leader who sacrificed his life for the cause of freedom of Kashmir.

In addition, the world community was also urged to help stop the ongoing genocide of Kashmiris and take notice of prisoners' plight who are not even allowed to get treatment for their ailments.

