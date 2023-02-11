APHC pay rich tributes to Kashmiri freedom fighter Maqbool Butt on his anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, and senior leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, have paid glowing tributes to prominent Kashmiri leader Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt on his 39th martyrdom anniversary, on Saturday.

Indian authorities had sent Muhammad Maqbool Butt to the gallows in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on this day in 1984 for his leading role in the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement and buried him in the premises of the prison, said a press release issued here.

Masarrat Aalam Butt in a message sent from New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail said the Kashmiri people are duty-bound to safeguard the martyrs' sacrifices by taking their mission to its logical conclusion. He said the Kashmiris will never forget their heroes and will not allow their blood to go in vain.

The APHC chairman maintained Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt, Shaheed Afzal Guru and other martyrs infused a new life in Kashmir's freedom struggle and they will remain the source of inspiration for the Kashmiri people. He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been resisting India's illegal occupation of their homeland for the last over seven decades and during this period, thousands of Kashmiris have sacrificed their precious lives for this sacred cause.

Masarrat Aalam Butt urged the people of IIOJK to remain steadfast in pursuance of their demand for resolution of the long-pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and their will.

He also reiterated the Kashmiris' demand for the transfer of the mortal remains of Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru from Tihar Jail to IIOJK for proper burial.

Senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in his message from Tihar Jail said that Muhammad Maqbool was an icon of Kashmir resistance movement who sacrificed his life for the noble cause of freedom from Indian yoke. He termed the execution of Maqbool Butt as a judicial murder saying that the so-called democratic state of India brazenly violated the fundamentals of justice by denying him the right to fair trial.

Shabbir Shah said that Maqbool Butt was a man of integrity and honesty who devoted his entire life for the collective cause of Kashmiri people, went through trials and tribulations and ultimately sacrificed his precious life in pursuit of his long-cherished ideals.

He said the supreme sacrifices of the martyred leader for the noble cause have inspired a new generation of Kashmiri youth who continue to strive to achieve the ultimate goal for which the martyrs had laid down their precious lives. He expressed the hope that the day is not far when subjugated but determined people of Kashmir will see the dawn of freedom.