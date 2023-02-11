UrduPoint.com

APHC Pay Rich Tributes To Kashmiri Freedom Fighter Maqbool Butt On His Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2023 | 11:00 AM

APHC pay rich tributes to Kashmiri freedom fighter Maqbool Butt on his anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, and senior leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, have paid glowing tributes to prominent Kashmiri leader Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt on his 39th martyrdom anniversary, on Saturday.

Indian authorities had sent Muhammad Maqbool Butt to the gallows in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on this day in 1984 for his leading role in the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement and buried him in the premises of the prison, said a press release issued here.

Masarrat Aalam Butt in a message sent from New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail said the Kashmiri people are duty-bound to safeguard the martyrs' sacrifices by taking their mission to its logical conclusion. He said the Kashmiris will never forget their heroes and will not allow their blood to go in vain.

The APHC chairman maintained Shaheed Muhammad Maqbool Butt, Shaheed Afzal Guru and other martyrs infused a new life in Kashmir's freedom struggle and they will remain the source of inspiration for the Kashmiri people. He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been resisting India's illegal occupation of their homeland for the last over seven decades and during this period, thousands of Kashmiris have sacrificed their precious lives for this sacred cause.

Masarrat Aalam Butt urged the people of IIOJK to remain steadfast in pursuance of their demand for resolution of the long-pending Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and their will.

He also reiterated the Kashmiris' demand for the transfer of the mortal remains of Maqbool Butt and Afzal Guru from Tihar Jail to IIOJK for proper burial.

Senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in his message from Tihar Jail said that Muhammad Maqbool was an icon of Kashmir resistance movement who sacrificed his life for the noble cause of freedom from Indian yoke. He termed the execution of Maqbool Butt as a judicial murder saying that the so-called democratic state of India brazenly violated the fundamentals of justice by denying him the right to fair trial.

Shabbir Shah said that Maqbool Butt was a man of integrity and honesty who devoted his entire life for the collective cause of Kashmiri people, went through trials and tribulations and ultimately sacrificed his precious life in pursuit of his long-cherished ideals.

He said the supreme sacrifices of the martyred leader for the noble cause have inspired a new generation of Kashmiri youth who continue to strive to achieve the ultimate goal for which the martyrs had laid down their precious lives. He expressed the hope that the day is not far when subjugated but determined people of Kashmir will see the dawn of freedom.

Related Topics

India Murder Resolution United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Jail Jammu New Delhi Man All From Blood

Recent Stories

Pakistan calls upon world to urge India to impleme ..

Pakistan calls upon world to urge India to implement relevant UN resolutions on ..

7 minutes ago
 PML-N to hold organizational convention in Islamab ..

PML-N to hold organizational convention in Islamabad today

15 minutes ago
 PM directs to ensure full implementation of Apex C ..

PM directs to ensure full implementation of Apex Committee decisions

21 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 11th February 2023

2 hours ago
 UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond Marc ..

UN Wants Black Sea Grain Deal Extended Beyond March 18 - Spokesman

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.