APHC urges HR bodies to help mitigate IIOJK detainees' plight

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) expressed concern over the plight of Kashmiri political detainees in detention centers and jails.

It has appealed to the international human rights organizations including International Committee of Red Cross, Asia Watch, Amnesty International to take up the matter with the Indian government.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in Srinagar said that the way Kashmiri prisoners were treated in jails in and outside Jammu and Kashmir had surpassed all limits of the human and legal sphere, adding that these helpless prisoners were unlawfully and unnecessarily shifted outside jails and were harassed on one pretext or the other The spokesman condemned the revengeful and biased behavior of jails authorities towards the Kashmiri detainees, saying these inmates were subjected to the worst physical torture, abused and beaten to pulp.

Elaborating the grim situation, the APHC said the detainees were infected with COVID 19 and their life was at risk adding that the detention of the political prisoners was prolonged despite release orders from the courts.

The statement while citing the UN guidelines said that political leaders and activists were to be treated as prisoners of war (POWs), and appealed to the international human rights bodies to take notice of the plight of Kashmiri prisoners and use their clout to stop India from ill treating the prisoners.

The APHC spokesman said that jail authorities were acting as ruthless and insensitive face of the occupant regime, molesting their own laws and regulations, jeopardizing, endangering and threatening the future and life of the Kashmiri prisoners.

The spokesman while hailing the commitment and steadfastness of the prisoners said that they were subjected to political vendetta for perusing a just cause and representing aspirations of the people.

The APHC termed the allegations leveled by the National Investigation Agency as baseless and fabricated and said that slapping of Public Safety Act (PSA) against APHC leaders and activists as state-sponsored terrorism.