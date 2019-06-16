UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apollo Moon Rocks Help Transform Understanding Of The Universe

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 28 seconds ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 09:20 AM

Apollo moon rocks help transform understanding of the universe

Houston, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Moon rocks look rather nondescript -- they are often gray in color -- but for NASA planetary scientist Samuel Lawrence, they are the "most precious materials on Earth." What is certain is that the lunar samples first gathered by Apollo 11's Neil Armstrong nearly 50 years ago have helped transform our understanding of the cosmos.

Apollo astronauts collected 842 Pounds (382 kilograms) of rocks and soil during their six missions to the Moon between 1969 and 1972 and brought it all back to Earth.

"The Moon is the Rosetta Stone of the solar system," Lawrence, who works at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, said in an interview with AFP. "It's the cornerstone of planetary science." "People don't fully appreciate just how important studying the Apollo samples was for understanding the solar system and the universe around us," he said.

"Many of the discoveries that we've made in planetary science, not just on the Moon, but on Mercury, on Mars, on some of the asteroids, directly relate to some of the results that we obtained during the Apollo missions." Studying Apollo rocks has given scientists an understanding of how the Moon was created, roughly at the same time as Earth some 4.3 to 4.4 billion years ago.

Debris spent the next several hundred million years coalescing in Earth orbit into the Moon we have today, explained Lawrence.

"We learned that the interior structure of the Moon is like the Earth," he said. "It has a crust, it has a mantle and it has a core."And while life evolved on Earth, "the Moon is lifeless," he said.

Related Topics

Same Lawrence Houston All Billion Million

Recent Stories

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu D ..

8 hours ago

Over 1.1 million meals of ADNOC&#039;s Ramadan cam ..

8 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

9 hours ago

Opposition leadership behind the bars because of t ..

9 hours ago

UAE Food Security Minister explores &quot;life of ..

9 hours ago

Dubai’s economy picks up speed, promises stronge ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.