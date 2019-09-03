UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apparent Attack Ongoing In Central Kabul

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:10 AM

Apparent attack ongoing in central Kabul

Kabul, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :A massive explosion followed by the sound of small-arms fire rocked central Kabul late Monday in an apparent attack near an area that is home to several international groups.

According to interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi, the blast occurred near Green Village, a large compound that houses aid agencies and international organisations.

No group immediately claimed responsibility.

Green Village is separate from the nearby Green Zone, a walled-off and heavily fortified part of Kabul that is home to several embassies including the US and British facilities.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramerz said the explosion appeared to have been a car bomb, though some unconfirmed reports said it was a larger truck bomb.

"Police have been deployed to the site and we are awaiting more information," Faramerz told AFP.

Related Topics

Attack Kabul Fire Police Interior Ministry Car SITE From

Recent Stories

Big fights destined for Abu Dhabi: UFC president

1 hour ago

RTA expands Tamkeen Programme to train 100 citizen ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews Chamber of Commerce&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets UN Goodwill Ambassador Nad ..

2 hours ago

Provision of diplomatic access to Kulbhushan, a wi ..

42 seconds ago

Qureshi to brief Senate on Kashmir issue: Azam Kha ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.