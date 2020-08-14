Apple and Google pull 'Fortnite' from mobile app shops

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Apple and Google on Thursday pulled video game sensation Fortnite from their mobile app shops after its maker Epic Games released an update that dodges revenue sharing with the tech giants.

The latest version of Fortnite contains a payment system that lets player transactions bypass Apple's App Store and Google's Play, preventing the firms from collecting their typical 30 percent cut.

Apple, which does not allow users of its popular devices to download apps from anywhere but its App Store, booted the game from its online marketplace, followed later Thursday by Google.

Epic quickly filed a Federal lawsuit against Apple, accusing the iPhone maker of wielding monopoly power.

The game-maker called on a federal judge to order Apple to stop its "anti-competitive conduct" and invalidate the tech giant's rules requiring app developers to pay the company 30 percent of transactions.

The suit said Epic is not seeking favorable treatment, but is asking the court to order Apple to change its commission structure for all developers.

Apple said Fortnite was pulled after "Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users." Google followed suit and removed Fortnite from its Play store for mobile devices powered by its Android software.

"For game developers who choose to use the Play Store, we have consistent policies that are fair to developers and keep the store safe for users," Google said in reply to an AFP inquiry.

Gamers will still be able to play Fortnite on their mobile devices, though Apple users will no longer be able to receive updates because those would need to come through the App Store.

Android users can still download updates directly from Epic.