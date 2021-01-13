Apple announces education funding under racial justice plan

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Apple on Wednesday announced it was funding technology education efforts as part of its racial justice initiative launched last year during the civil unrest sparked by police killings of African Americans.

The projects include a global innovation and learning hub for historically Black colleges and universities across the United States, and an Apple developer academy to support coding and tech education for students in Detroit.

Apple will also include venture capital funding for minority entrepreneurs as part of its Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.

"We are all accountable to the urgent work of building a more just, more equitable world -- and these new projects send a clear signal of Apple's enduring commitment," said chief executive Tim Cook.

Cook said the projects aim "to empower communities that have borne the brunt of racism and discrimination for far too long.

" The initiative was announced by Apple in the wake of protests around the world ignited by the killing of African American George Floyd by police in May last year, along with increased efforts to improve diversity.

Wednesday's announcement included $25 million to create an innovation hub called the Propel Center at the historically Black colleges and universities -- some 100 institutions whose origins go back to the period of segregated higher education.

"The Propel Center will offer a wide range of educational tracks, including AI and machine learning, agricultural technologies, social justice, entertainment arts, app development, augmented reality, design and creative arts, career preparation, and entrepreneurship," Apple said in a statement.

"Experts from Apple will help develop curricula and provide ongoing mentorship and learning support, along with offering internship opportunities."