Apple becomes 1st US company to reach $3 tn valuation

New York, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Apple became the first US company to hit $3 trillion in market value on Monday, briefly reaching the landmark in the latest demonstration of the tech industry's pandemic surge.

The iPhone maker scaled the record level near 1845 GMT before slipping back slightly. The tech giant also was the first US company to hit $2 trillion in August 2020, during a pandemic that has stoked demand for personal electronics.