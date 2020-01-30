UrduPoint.com
Apple, Broadcom Ordered To Pay $1.1bn For Patent Infringement

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 09:10 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday ordered Apple and Broadcom to pay $1.1 billion to a university in California for infringing on four Wi-Fi technology patents.

Apple was ordered to pay $837 million and Broadcom must pay $270 million to the California Institute of Technology. This is thought to be one of the largest patent verdicts ever.

Caltech, as the university located near Los Angeles is known, had sued both tech giants in 2016 alleging that Apple products including iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches used Broadcom components that infringed on Caltech patents.

Both Apple and Broadcom indicated they planned to appeal the verdict.

"Caltech appreciates the jury's thoughtful attention throughout the trial," the university said in a statement to AFP. "We are pleased the jury found that Apple and Broadcom infringed Caltech patents.

"As a nonprofit institution of higher education, Caltech is committed to protecting its intellectual property in furtherance of its mission to expand human knowledge and benefit society through research integrated with education."

