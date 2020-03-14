UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apple Closing All Stores Outside China Until March 27 Due To Virus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 04:00 PM

Apple closing all stores outside China until March 27 due to virus

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Apple is closing all of its stores outside China until March 27 in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, CEO Tim Cook said.

Cook said the firm had learned from steps taken in China, where the tech giant has just reopened its retail stores.

"One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus's transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance," he said in a statement late Friday.

"As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we're taking additional steps to protect our team members and customers." Apple's online store would remain open but office staff outside China would be working remotely if possible, Cook added.

The California-based firm has about 500 stores in 24 countries around the world.

Despite the closures, Cook said hourly workers would continue to be paid as normal.

The CEO said Apple had expanded its leave policy "to accommodate personal or family health circumstances created by COVID-19" including caring for a sick loved one, mandatory quarantine or childcare due to school closures.

Apple has also donated $15 million to help the fight against the pandemic and will be matching employee donations two-to-one.

"The global spread of COVID-19 is affecting every one of us," Cook said.

He ended his statement thanking "the heroic first responders, doctors, nurses, researchers, public health experts and public servants" around the world fighting the pandemic.

All of Apple's 42 stores in China have reopened after being closed since February 1 as the epidemic rapidly spread there.

The shops have been gradually returning to business in the past few days and the last ones reopened on Friday as China slowly resumes work.

Mass quarantines had forced factories to suspend operations and shops to shut.

Apple, which depends on components from Chinese suppliers and has a big market in China, was hammered on both fronts.

Last month, Apple said it would miss its second quarter revenue forecast and global iPhone supplies would fall because of the epidemic.

The firm had forecast revenue of $63-$67 billion for January-March, but did not disclose how much it expected revenue to fall.

Related Topics

World Business China February March Apple Market Family All From Billion Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Islamabad United will take on Karachi Kings today

11 minutes ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

32 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat beams after recording interview to B ..

34 minutes ago

Marriyum Aurangzeb criticizes PM Khan over smuggli ..

1 hour ago

Separate Secretariatwill start functioning in Sout ..

1 hour ago

25 soldiers killed in Libya

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.