Apple Fans Celebrate 30 Years Of Tech Giant In China

Published August 18, 2023

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Apple megafans flocked to Beijing's swish flagship store on Friday as the tech giant kicked off its fourth decade in gadget-mad China -- even as it looks to shift some production out of the country.

The California-based company held a series of events in Beijing at the first retail store it ever opened in China to mark the milestone of 30 years in the key consumer market.

Enthusiasts gathered at the sleek showroom in the commercial Sanlitun district to soak up the event, which featured an appearance by renowned Chinese record producer Zhang Yadong and several short films shot and edited entirely on Apple products.

"I'm an old Apple fan," said 17-year-old high school student Hu Jiarong in front of the Beijing store.

"You could say I'm a hardcore fan. I've used iPhones since the 6s all along until the 14 Pro," he added.

"I feel that each new generation is stronger than the last." Since the US-based tech giant first established a presence in China in 1993, Apple has grown into a major provider of smartphones, laptops and consumer electronics in the country.

But last year, sales were hit by curtailed production at factories as a result of China's zero-Covid policy.

And US export controls on high-tech components are also threatening the company's supply chain.

Despite the developments, the firm still enjoys a strong base of loyal consumers in China.

Twenty-two-year-old university student Vicky Zhang told AFP outside the store that she has been using Apple's iPhones since she was in middle school.

"It's very comfortable to use, the packaging is very simple, and there aren't any messy and chaotic icons," said Zhang.

