UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apple Follows Google In Yanking Parler For 'threats Of Violence'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 10:20 AM

Apple follows Google in yanking Parler for 'threats of violence'

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Apple on Saturday followed Google and removed the Parler app from its mobile store for allowing "threats of violence," after the deadly attack on the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The Parler social network has become a haven for conservatives who say they have been censored by other social media platforms.

It had soared in popularity in recent months, becoming the No. 1 free app on Apple's App Store on Saturday after Twitter's decision hours earlier to permanently ban Trump from its platform.

"We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity," Apple said in a statement.

"Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people's safety. We have suspended Parler from the App Store until they resolve these issues." Apple's move came one day after Google pulled Parler from its app store for allowing "egregious content" that could incite deadly violence like that seen at the US Capitol on Wednesday.

Angry Trump supporters swarmed the building as lawmakers met to certify Joe Biden's November 3 election win, leaving five people -- including a policeman -- dead.

Other mainstream social media networks like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch have also suspended Trump following the attack on the Capitol.

Parler chief John Matze said in a post that the app will not be available in Apple's App Store "until we give up free speech, institute broad and invasive policies like Twitter and Facebook and we become a surveillance platform by pursuing guilt of those who use Parler before innocence."But the platform has "many options" for moving ahead, he said.

Parler started in 2018 and was initially a home for the extreme right, but now it attracts more traditional conservative voices including Republican lawmakers.

Related Topics

Election Dead Attack Google Mobile Social Media Facebook Twitter Trump November 2018 Apple Post From Instagram

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 10, 2021 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

78,793 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

9 hours ago

Qatar-Saudi border reopens after thaw

9 hours ago

Prime Minister always works for poor people's welf ..

10 hours ago

Trump backer seen in horned fur hat charged in Cap ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.