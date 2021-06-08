UrduPoint.com
Apple Introduces New Privacy Protections With Updated Operating Systems

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:40 PM

Apple introduces new privacy protections with updated operating systems

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Apple on Monday previewed its new privacy protections in iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8, which help users better control and manage access to their data during this year's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC21) event.

These features represent the company's latest innovations in privacy protections with features like App Tracking Transparency and Privacy Nutrition Labels on the App Store, Apple said.

In the Mail app, Mail Privacy Protection stops senders from using invisible pixels to collect information about the user. The new feature helps users prevent senders from knowing when they open an email and masks their IP address so it can't be linked to other online activity or used to determine their location, according to Apple.

With App Privacy Report, users can see how often each app has used the permission they've previously granted to access their location, photos, camera, microphone, and contacts during the past seven days. Users can also find out with whom their data may be shared.

With on-device speech recognition, the audio of users' requests is processed right on their iPhone or iPad by default.

When browsing with Safari, Private Relay, a new service built into iCloud, ensures all traffic leaving a user's device is encrypted, the company said.

