Apple profit jumps 29% as record revenue tops $100 bn

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Apple said Wednesday profits surged in the final three months of the year on growing sales of iPhones and services which lifted revenues to an all-time record.

Profit in the period ended December 26 rose 29 percent from a year ago to $28.7 billion, while revenues grew 21 percent to $111.4 billion, with international sales accounting for nearly two-thirds of sales.