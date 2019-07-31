Apple profit slips as services revenue hit record

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Apple on Tuesday delivered stronger-than-expected results in the just-ended quarter, with growth from services helping offset concerns over slumping iPhone sales in an update that lifted shares of the tech giant.

Profit in the recently fiscal third quarter fell 13 percent from last year to $10 billion while overall revenues increased one percent to a better-than-forecast $53.8 billion.

As iPhone sales have weakened, Apple has been shifting to making money from digital content and services sold to the legions of fans of its devices.

The results beat reined-in expectations of analysts, and Apple shares rose more than three percent in after-hours trade.

"This was our biggest June quarter ever -- driven by all-time record revenue from Services, accelerating growth from wearables, strong performance from iPad and Mac and significant improvement in iPhone trends," said Apple chief executive Tim Cook.