Apple Quarterly Profit Nearly Doubles To $21.7 Bn
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:00 AM
San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Apple said Tuesday its profit in the just-ended quarter nearly doubled to $21.7 billion on growth in iPhone sales and digital services.
Revenue surged 36 percent from a year ago to $81.
4 billion, the best ever for the tech titan's fiscal third quarter.
"This quarter, our teams built on a period of unmatched innovation by sharing powerful new products with our users, at a time when using technology to connect people everywhere has never been more important," said chief executive Tim Cook.