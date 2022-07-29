Apple report Q3 results with record revenue

(@FahadShabbir)

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Apple on Thursday announced financial results for the third quarter ending June 25 of its 2022 fiscal year, with a June quarter revenue record of 82.96 billion U.S. dollars, up 2 percent year over year.

The company posted its quarterly earnings per diluted share at 1.20 dollars, compared to 1.30 Dollars for the same period of fiscal 2021.

Its net income for the quarter decreased to 19.44 billion dollars from 21.74 billion dollars a year ago, and sales of iPhones amounted to 40.67 billion dollars, up from 39.57 billion dollars year on year.

The company's sales of Wearables, Home and Accessories products decreased to 8.08 billion dollars from 8.78 billion dollars a year ago.

Its sales of Service increased to 19.60 billion dollars from 17.

49 billion dollars a year ago. Apple's net sales in the Greater China region declined slightly to 14.60 billion dollars from 14.76 billion dollars a year ago, according to Apple's financial statement.

"This quarter's record results speak to Apple's constant efforts to innovate, to advance new possibilities, and to enrich the lives of our customers," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "Our June quarter results continued to demonstrate our ability to manage our business effectively despite the challenging operating environment.

We set a June quarter revenue record and our installed base of active devices reached an all-time high in every geographic segment and product category," said Luca Maestri, Apple's CFO. Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of 0.23 dollars per share of the company's common stock.