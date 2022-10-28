UrduPoint.com

Apple Reports Solid Profits, But IPhone Sales Miss Estimates

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Apple reports solid profits, but iPhone sales miss estimates

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :Apple reported solid profits on rising revenues Thursday, but the tech giant's iPhone sales missed estimates while it saw slowing growth in services revenues.

Profits edged up one percent to $20.7 billion, on an eight percent rise in revenues to $90.1 billion in Apple's fiscal fourth quarter ending September 24.

Shares edged lower in after-hours trading, a much better response than that of Facebook parent Meta and other tech giants that have plunged after results in recent days.

Those other tech behemoths have upset investors with varying problems ranging from weak online advertising revenue, swelling costs and disappointing forecasts.

By contrast, Apple notched growth in most operating regions and product categories and released an earnings statement that contained no obvious red flags and showed the company still able to notch broad-based revenue growth despite the drag from the strong Dollar.

Results for the latest quarter "continue to demonstrate our ability to execute effectively in spite of a challenging and volatile macroeconomic backdrop," said Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri.

"This quarter capped another record-breaking year for Apple, with revenue growing over $28 billion and operating cash flow up $18 billion versus last year." Still, Apple's smartphone revenues came in at $42.6 billion, a bit below the $43 billion projected by analysts.

The company also notched services revenue growth of just 5.0 percent compared with the year-ago period -- much below the 12 percent jump in the prior quarter.

Heading into earnings season, investors had expressed worries about the headwinds from the weakening global economy as central banks enact aggressive interest rate hikes to counter grinding inflation.

This week's tech results have shown that the sector, which enjoyed outsized growth during the peak period of Covid-19, is not immune to these factors.

Shares of Apple slipped 0.8 percent to $143.71 in after-hours trading.

Related Topics

Dollar Facebook Company September Apple From Billion

Recent Stories

US announces additional $30m to support for flood ..

US announces additional $30m to support for flood victims in Pakistan

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Irelan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Ireland

3 hours ago
 TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

11 hours ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.