UrduPoint.com

Apple Reports Solid Q2, But Warns Of $4-$8 Billion Hit From Covid, Supply Chain

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Apple reports solid Q2, but warns of $4-$8 billion hit from Covid, supply chain

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Apple reported better-than-expected profits Thursday amid continued robust consumer demand, but warned that the China Covid-19 lockdown and ongoing supply chain woes would dent June quarter results by $4 to $8 billion.

The iPhone maker enjoyed another solid performance for the period ending March 26, registering record revenues for the quarter. But executives said the difficulties of the pandemic have returned with a vengeance since the reporting period ended.

"Supply constraints caused by Covid-related disruptions and industry-wide silicon shortages are impacting our ability to meet customer demand for our products," Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said on a conference call with analysts.

"We expect these constraints to be in the range of $4 to $8 billion, which is substantially larger than what we experienced during the March quarter." The impact will depend on the speed of the ramp-up of production in the Shanghai area, where factories have recently begun to reopen after a Covid-19 lockdown, said chief executive Tim Cook, who said Apple was not "immune" to the inflation challenges roiling the economy.

Maestri declined to offer an overall revenue forecast for the June quarter. Executives also avoided giving an outlook on semiconductor supplies.

In the March quarter, the technology giant reported earnings of $25 billion, up 5.8 percent from the year-ago period as revenues rose nine percent to $97.3 billion.

The results looked good following stumbles by some Big Tech peers as growth from the stay-at-home demand amid the pandemic slows and companies confront rising operating and labor costs.

The company scored revenue increases in most of its categories, including iPhone and Services. But sales fell for the iPad, with Maestri pointing to supply chain constraints during a conference call with analysts.

The strongest growth by region was the Americas, with the company also reporting moderate revenue increases in Europe and Greater China. Revenues fell in Japan and other Asian markets.

Apple said it authorized $90 billion in additional share repurchases.

Shares initially rose following the report, but dropped 2.5 percent to $159.55 in after-hours trading. Shares had risen 4.5 percent during Thursday's session ahead of earnings.

Related Topics

Technology Europe China Company Shanghai Japan March June Apple Market From Share Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2022

31 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th April 2022

36 minutes ago
 CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution ..

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution: Attaullah Tarar

10 hours ago
 Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: ..

Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: Khuram Dastgir

10 hours ago
 PFA imposes fine on two eateries

PFA imposes fine on two eateries

10 hours ago
 'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.