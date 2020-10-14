UrduPoint.com
Apple Shares Drop Almost 3% After Unveiling 1st 5G IPhone

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

Apple shares drop almost 3% after unveiling 1st 5G iPhone

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Apple shares tumbled Tuesday despite the company's unveiling of a new iPhone model that is the first to be used on ultra-fast 5G networks.

After a big rally Monday, Apple shares were already under pressure early Tuesday prior to the launch event in the afternoon. Near 1830 GMT, Apple was down 2.5 percent at $121.27 after getting as low as $119.65 moments earlier.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

