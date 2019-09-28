UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Apple Streaming Service Films Could Debut In Theaters: Report

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 12:50 AM

Apple streaming service films could debut in theaters: report

San Francisco, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Apple is making cinema alliances that would allow theater debuts for films created for its online streaming service set to launch in November, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The Journal cited anonymous sources as saying Apple hoped theatrical releases would boost the prestige of the service and help attract top film-industry talent to Apple TV+.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Theater releases could also qualify TV+ films for major industry awards. Streaming rivals Netflix and Amazon Prime have released some of their original films in theaters, with works winning accolades.

Apple TV+ service will launch November 1 in more than 100 countries at $4.99 per month and will include a "powerful and inspiring lineup of original shows, movies and documentaries." While Apple's streaming service will have limited content at first, its price is below the $6.99 for the forthcoming Disney+ service and the more expensive plans from Netflix.

Apple is featuring scripted dramas, comedies and movies as well as children's programs in the service, which will compete against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.

Apple recently announced that customers who purchase an iPhone, iPad, Apple tv, iPod touch or Mac will get the first year of the service for free.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Price November Apple TV From Industry Top Netflix

Recent Stories

Emirati astronaut records one-hour film documentin ..

41 minutes ago

Gargash meets UN High Commissioner for Human Right ..

1 hour ago

UN Peacekeeping Mission's Helicopter Crashes in CA ..

50 minutes ago

New technologies changing societies: Experts

50 minutes ago

Lavrov, Pompeo Discuss North Korea, Afghanistan, U ..

54 minutes ago

Russia Has No Plans to Rebuild the Soviet Union by ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.