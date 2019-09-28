Apple streaming service films could debut in theaters: report

San Francisco, Sept 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) :Apple is making cinema alliances that would allow theater debuts for films created for its online streaming service set to launch in November, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The Journal cited anonymous sources as saying Apple hoped theatrical releases would boost the prestige of the service and help attract top film-industry talent to Apple TV+.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Theater releases could also qualify TV+ films for major industry awards. Streaming rivals Netflix and Amazon Prime have released some of their original films in theaters, with works winning accolades.

Apple TV+ service will launch November 1 in more than 100 countries at $4.99 per month and will include a "powerful and inspiring lineup of original shows, movies and documentaries." While Apple's streaming service will have limited content at first, its price is below the $6.99 for the forthcoming Disney+ service and the more expensive plans from Netflix.

Apple is featuring scripted dramas, comedies and movies as well as children's programs in the service, which will compete against streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.

Apple recently announced that customers who purchase an iPhone, iPad, Apple tv, iPod touch or Mac will get the first year of the service for free.